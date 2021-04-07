Press Room

Statement From Atlantic Media on Unauthorized Access of Its Servers

A forensic investigation found no evidence that any subscribers’, customers’, or clients’ financial or sensitive information was involved.

On March 1, 2021, Atlantic Media, a minority shareholder and former corporate owner of The Atlantic, became aware that a serious issue was affecting its systems. Upon deeper investigation, it was discovered that an unauthorized actor had accessed its servers. Atlantic Media immediately engaged external forensics experts to lead an in-depth investigation into the situation and took measures to safeguard its systems as a team worked aggressively to restore the security and functionality of both systems and servers.

Regrettably, however, as Atlantic Media today informed employees, the investigation determined that certain portions of the network file-share server were potentially briefly accessible to the unauthorized actors. The potentially accessible folders on that server included one containing W-2 forms, W-9 forms, and other tax documents that contain names and Social Security Numbers of certain current and former employees of Atlantic Media; its current and former subsidiaries and affiliates, including The Atlantic; and some specific independent contractors. Atlantic Media does not have evidence of any fraudulent use or public disclosure of these data.

Atlantic Media is mailing an official notice to anyone employed in the U.S. by Atlantic Media or its affiliates or subsidiaries between January 1, 2011, and December 31, 2020, as well as to certain independent contractors. The letter will include information about enrolling in complimentary credit-monitoring and identity-restoration services. As an additional resource, Atlantic Media has also established a dedicated call center so that anyone impacted can call with questions or to request more information. To reach the call center, you may call, toll-free, 833-416-0935. (If calling from outside the United States, a toll call can be placed to 936-265-7650 using any applicable international dialing code).

Atlantic Media takes this incident very seriously, and sincerely regrets the inconvenience it has caused. In addition to the extensive security safeguards already in place, the company has subsequent to this incident taken a number of additional steps to enhance the security of its systems and the data it maintains––and this will remain an ongoing priority.

