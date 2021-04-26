The Atlantic Announces VP of Engineering Jefferson Rabb and Head of Information Security Kas Mayanga

The Atlantic is announcing two senior leaders who will be joining the company: Jefferson Rabb, who will become VP of engineering; and Kas Mayanga, who will be the publisher’s first VP of information security. Both will begin with The Atlantic next month.

Mayanga and Rabb will join The Atlantic’s product, engineering, and growth team, working to support and amplify the journalism, revenue growth, and experiences of The Atlantic’s readers and subscribers. They will report to SVP of product and engineering Betsy Cole.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Jeff and Kas into these complementary roles, and know that their leadership will be key to our continued success,” Cole said.

Kas Mayanga will lead and build a dedicated information security function for the whole of The Atlantic, coordinating enhanced business continuity planning in close partnership with the engineering and IT teams. Mayanga is a Certified Chief Information Security Officer (CCISO) and comes to The Atlantic mostly recently from Invictus Capital Partners, where he has been the head of information technology. He has previously worked in tech operations at the Association of Schools and Programs of Public Health, the Carlyle Group, and AES Corporation.