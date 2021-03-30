Deadline Extended in Michael Kelly Award: Enter Until April 15

The deadline to enter the Michael Kelly Award, an annual journalism prize awarded by Atlantic Media, has been extended until Thursday, April 15. Full entry details follow, and all entries should be submitted by email. There is no fee to enter.

The Michael Kelly Award, now in its 18th year, recognizes writers and editors at U.S.-based newspapers, magazines, and online publications whose work exemplifies a quality that animated journalist Michael Kelly’s own career: the fearless pursuit and expression of truth. The award was established by Atlantic Media to honor Kelly, who died in 2003 while covering the war in Iraq. Kelly served as editor of two Atlantic Media publications, The Atlantic and National Journal.

In recognition of Kelly’s career as a reporter and editor at a variety of newspapers and magazines, entries are encouraged from publications big and small, as well as from young journalists, whom Kelly took delight in mentoring. The most recent Michael Kelly Award winner is Azam Ahmed for his five-part New York Times series “Kill, or Be Killed: Latin America’s Homicide Crisis,” which investigates the root causes of the cycle of violence that affects so many Latin American countries.