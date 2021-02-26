The Atlantic’s editor in chief, Jeffrey Goldberg, has announced a number of promotions and new roles for the senior-most editorial leadership of The Atlantic, bringing a restructure to the top of the masthead to unify story-making across all platforms.

Denise Wills, who has been deputy editor of the print magazine since 2018 and was previously the features editor, is being promoted to the new role of editorial director, and will help supervise the story-producing functions across every platform. Sarah Yager is being promoted to deputy executive editor, managing the art and photography, copy, and fact-checking teams. John Swansburg is being elevated to a managing editor with a focus on the print magazine. And, Bhumika Tharoor is being promoted to managing editor, leading strategy, subscriber growth, and audience habit. With these promotions, executive editor Adrienne LaFrance will oversee all of editorial, reporting to Goldberg, and the print-magazine staff will now report through LaFrance.

Wills’s promotion to editorial director, which is a new role at The Atlantic, is meant to bring more ambition, vision, and clarity to The Atlantic’s journalism across every platform. She will work with editors throughout the organization to refine and improve feature-making capabilities and processes, particularly at the initial idea-and-assignment phase. Wills joined the print magazine in 2014, having previously been an editor at Politico Magazine and Washingtonian. She has played a central role in leading The Atlantic through some of its most consequential years, and previously led a cross-platform initiative to boost some of The Atlantic’s most ambitious reporting.