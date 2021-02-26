Press Room

The Atlantic Elevates Denise Wills to Editorial Director, Sarah Yager to Deputy Executive Editor, and John Swansburg and Bhumika Tharoor to Managing Editors

The Atlantic’s editor in chief, Jeffrey Goldberg, has announced a number of promotions and new roles for the senior-most editorial leadership of The Atlantic, bringing a restructure to the top of the masthead to unify story-making across all platforms.

Denise Wills, who has been deputy editor of the print magazine since 2018 and was previously the features editor, is being promoted to the new role of editorial director, and will help supervise the story-producing functions across every platform. Sarah Yager is being promoted to deputy executive editor, managing the art and photography, copy, and fact-checking teams. John Swansburg is being elevated to a managing editor with a focus on the print magazine. And, Bhumika Tharoor is being promoted to managing editor, leading strategy, subscriber growth, and audience habit. With these promotions, executive editor Adrienne LaFrance will oversee all of editorial, reporting to Goldberg, and the print-magazine staff will now report through LaFrance.

Wills’s promotion to editorial director, which is a new role at The Atlantic, is meant to bring more ambition, vision, and clarity to The Atlantic’s journalism across every platform. She will work with editors throughout the organization to refine and improve feature-making capabilities and processes, particularly at the initial idea-and-assignment phase. Wills joined the print magazine in 2014, having previously been an editor at Politico Magazine and Washingtonian. She has played a central role in leading The Atlantic through some of its most consequential years, and previously led a cross-platform initiative to boost some of The Atlantic’s most ambitious reporting.

As deputy executive editor, Yager will manage the crucial cross-platform desks of art and photography, fact-checking, and copy, working closely with the leadership of those three teams. She has been a managing editor since 2019, overseeing editorial operations and standards across the newsroom. She started at The Atlantic as a fellow, and was a fact-checker, story editor, and managing editor of the magazine.

Swansburg becomes a managing editor with a special focus on print, and in this role will work across platforms to better integrate the print magazine with The Atlantic’s other journalism platforms. He will oversee the making of the print magazine each month, and manage the print team’s senior editors. Swansburg has been with The Atlantic since 2017, and previously spent 10 years as an editor at Slate.

Tharoor, who was most recently senior editor of strategy, becomes a managing editor with an expanded portfolio of strategic responsibilities related to subscriber growth and retention. She joined The Atlantic in 2018 as deputy director of Talent Lab, a newsroom team focused on diversity, talent acquisition, and staff development. Tharoor previously worked at CNN and The Washington Post.

A number of writers and editors have joined The Atlantic’s editorial team this year, including senior editors Daniel Engber from Wired, Honor Jones from The New York Times, and Chris Ip from Engadget; staff writers Caitlin Dickerson, Jennifer Senior, and Katherine Wu, all formerly of The New York Times; staff writer Tim Alberta, formerly of Politico; and Aithne Feay, who joined The Atlantic’s experimental-storytelling team.

This month, The Atlantic launched the first chapter of “Inheritance,” a project about American history, Black life, and the resilience of memory; and began the weekly podcast The Experiment: Stories From an Unfinished Country in partnership with WNYC Studios. The Experiment explores America’s promise through riveting, surprising, and even surreal stories.