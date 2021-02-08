The Atlantic is continuing to grow its editorial team at the start of the year with the addition of two staff writers: Tim Alberta, who comes to The Atlantic from Politico, where he has been the chief political correspondent; and Jennifer Senior, joining from The New York Times, where she is a columnist. Both Alberta and Senior will begin with The Atlantic shortly.

“We are trying––and succeeding, I think––to make The Atlantic the premier home in America for brilliant magazine writing, and Tim and Jen represent crucial additions to our roster of outstanding talent,” said editor in chief Jeffrey Goldberg.

At The Atlantic, Alberta will expand beyond politics writing to report features and profiles on a range of subjects. This is a bit of a homecoming for Alberta, who reported for several years for The Hotline and National Journal, where he was a House-leadership reporter and covered campaigns as a senior political correspondent. At Politico, Alberta has covered Donald Trump, Capitol Hill, the Republican Party, and demographic change in America. He has also reported for The Wall Street Journal and National Review. Alberta co-moderated the last of the Democratic presidential-primary debates in 2019. His book that year, American Carnage: On the Front Lines of the Republican Civil War and the Rise of President Trump, debuted at No. 2 on the New York Times best-seller list.