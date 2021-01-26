The Atlantic is adding three senior editors to its staff, expanding its leadership across the newsroom as it continues its relentless reporting on and analysis of the coronavirus pandemic and the country’s biggest challenges. Daniel Engber is joining the Science desk, and comes to The Atlantic from Wired; Chris Ip joins the Culture section after most recently editing features at Engadget; and Honor Jones joins the magazine staff from The New York Times. These hires were announced by editor in chief Jeffrey Goldberg, and all three editors begin with The Atlantic next week.

Engber joins the staff from Wired, where he was the Ideas editor. Prior to Wired, Engber was a senior editor at Slate and a regular contributor to Radiolab, The New York Times Magazine, and Popular Science. At The Atlantic, Engber will take on a mix of editing and writing responsibilities.

Ip was most recently a features editor at Engadget, where he helped build the site’s long-form coverage, with a particular focus on culture. Ip’s writing on food and the arts for the site won excellence-in-features awards from the Society for Features Journalism. Earlier in his career, Ip wrote for the Columbia Journalism Review, worked on a special-projects team at Reuters, and covered news at Hong Kong’s South China Morning Post. At The Atlantic he will focus on the intersection of culture, technology, and human relationships.