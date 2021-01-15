The new spring event will explore happiness and resilience, and what it means to cultivate happiness as individuals and communities. Conversations will look at topics like mental health, spirituality, love, wellness, and family dynamics, shaped by the global pandemic and year of social isolation and as we look to the future. The event will feature Arthur Brooks, whose weekly Atlantic column “How to Build a Life” sprang up at the start of the pandemic, along with Atlantic staff writers and other guests.

“I am honored to join The Atlantic during this exciting time as we shape the next chapter of our experiential business,” said Montgomery. “AtlanticLive has long been synonymous with best-in-class events and programming that amplifies its journalistic voice. I am excited to join the team as we expand our events to reach more audiences, leverage our storytelling, and ultimately grow our business.”

As SVP & GM, Montgomery will lead and manage the AtlanticLIVE team, collaborating with Atlantic editorial to drive the LIVE strategy and working hand in hand with the sales and marketing teams to grow the business. Montgomery was most recently a VP at Essence Communications, where she ran the day to day growth, revenue, and operations for experiential. She was instrumental in the growth of Essence's entire events portfolio, inclusive of the Essence Festival of Culture, as well as Essence’s transition to virtual events in 2020. Montgomery reports to Hayley Romer, publisher and CRO.

Live events have long been a central expression of The Atlantic’s journalism. After the pandemic forced all events to head to screens in March, The Atlantic drew 4.5 million views to its more than 40 virtual events––and had 50% more attendees to virtual events than for the whole of 2019. Without the limitations of geography and physical space, thousands of people were able to engage with The Atlantic’s events for the first time.