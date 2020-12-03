The Atlantic announced that Nicholas Thompson, the editor in chief of Wired, will become its CEO in the new year. Thompson will begin as CEO in February 2021.
In their announcement to The Atlantic’s staff, owners Laurene Powell Jobs and David Bradley wrote: “Nick is singular; we've seen no one like him. As to leading and supporting Atlantic strategy, Nick brings a surround-sound coverage of relevant experience. Having been an editor, he is committed to the undergirding tenets of our work––superior editorial standards and complete editorial independence.” They continued: “While this is a significant appointment for our 163-year-old magazine, it is also a consequential turn in Nick's career. Nick is making the decision to move from the editorial side of media to the business side. Likely, Nick’s pivot sets him on a new career course. The Atlantic has been here before, enjoying success in making business stars out of editorial leaders; we have confidence that, in Nick, this will be done again.”
Powell Jobs and Bradley also announced a formalization and expansion of The Atlantic’s board of directors and changes to their respective leadership roles. Michelle Ebanks, the former CEO of Essence Communications, will join the board as the first fully outside director. One or two additional directors will be added in the coming year. Powell Jobs, the president of Emerson Collective, will become chair of the board in January 2021, and Peter Lattman, managing director of media at Emerson, will continue as a director. Bradley will become chairman emeritus, and remain minority owner of the company, as he steps back from day-to-day management. Both Thompson and The Atlantic’s editor in chief, Jeffrey Goldberg, will report directly to the board.
As CEO, Thompson will lead The Atlantic’s business strategy, working with the teams overseeing corporate services; advertising; and product, engineering, and growth. This year, The Atlantic has broadened and deepened its client partnerships and is on track to equal last year’s advertising revenue despite the challenges of the pandemic. Thompson will also drive The Atlantic's accelerated pursuit of digital subscriptions and consumer revenue. The Atlantic has now surpassed 700,000 total subscribers––gaining more than 400,000 subscribers since the launch of its paywall 14 months ago––with a goal of reaching 1 million subscribers by the end of 2022. Thompson will work from The Atlantic’s New York office, and the company will continue to have a significant presence in Washington, D.C., and New York City.
Thompson has been a fierce advocate for journalism and innovation in his 15 years at Condé Nast. He helped lead two magazines’ digital-subscription strategies, first as editor of the website of The New Yorker, and more recently in the top editorial role at Wired. During his tenure, readership at NewYorker.com rose almost sevenfold. At Wired, digital subscriptions have risen by roughly 300 percent under his leadership. He helped launch the Get Wired app and podcast as well as the magazine’s fast-growing affiliate-revenue business and its annual Wired25 event. His reporting on Facebook was a finalist for a 2020 Loeb Award.
“Intensely reported journalism is essential for civil society, and smart business models are essential to support intensely reported journalism,” Thompson says. “I’ve loved getting to work to build out the businesses at The New Yorker and Wired, and it’s an honor to have the chance to do so again at The Atlantic.”
“Nick is one of the great innovators in journalism, and I have enormous confidence that he will guide this company to a new era of subscription and reader growth, technological creativity, and business success,” Jeffrey Goldberg says.
Under Goldberg’s editorial leadership, The Atlantic’s journalism has brought searing clarity to one of the most trying times in modern history, earning widespread recognition and record audiences for its exacting coverage of the pandemic and of the threats to our democracy. The Atlantic’s magazine and website were chosen as the year’s best by Adweek, which also selected Goldberg as its editor of the year. Magazine cover stories have been prescient, sounding an early warning about the rise of QAnon and conspiracy thinking; predicting the exact postelection actions of the president; and exposing the complicity of Trump’s enablers. In October came the launch of Planet, a guide to life on a warming planet. Early 2021 will see, among other endeavors, a new weekly podcast with WNYC Studios called The Experiment, and expanded coverage of culture and the experiences of being American.
We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.