In interviews Zhang conducted with parents, doctors, scientists, and anthropologists, she heard again and again about the burden that universal prenatal screening puts on individuals, who must decide what to do after a prenatal diagnosis. Zhang writes: “There were fathers who agonized over the choice too, but mothers usually bore most of the burden. There is a feminist explanation (my body, my choice) and a less feminist one (family is still primarily the domain of women), but it’s true either way. And in making these decisions, many of the women seemed to anticipate the judgment they would face.”

Zhang continues: “The introduction of a choice reshapes the terrain on which we all stand. To opt out of testing is to become someone who chose to opt out. To test and end a pregnancy because of Down syndrome is to become someone who chose not to have a child with a disability. To test and continue the pregnancy after a Down syndrome diagnosis is to become someone who chose to have a child with a disability. Each choice puts you behind one demarcating line or another. There is no neutral ground, except perhaps in hoping that the test comes back negative and you never have to choose what’s next. What kind of choice is this, if what you hope is to not have to choose at all?”

As access to genetic testing continues to expand, and modern reproduction opens up more choices for parents in the process, these “choices” will get only more complicated. Scientists have also started trying to understand how to test for more common conditions that are influenced by hundreds or even thousands of genes: diabetes, heart disease, high cholesterol, cancer, and—much more controversially—mental illness and autism. We are in many ways only at the beginning of this science; what will its growing sophistication suggest about whose lives have value?

