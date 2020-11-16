The Atlantic has hired Caitlin Dickerson as a staff writer, editor in chief Jeffrey Goldberg announced today. Dickerson will write about immigration and the American experience, and begins with The Atlantic in January. She joins from The New York Times, where she has been a national immigration reporter since 2016.

In a note to the newsroom announcing the hire, Goldberg wrote: “Caitlin is an indefatigable reporter with a deep magazine sensibility and great moral purpose. She is a gifted writer who is drawn to stories of great ambition and complexity about immigration and the American experience.”

Dickerson comes to The Atlantic after four years at the Times, where she broke news about changes in deportation and detention policy, and profiled the lives of immigrants. She’s also contributed to the Times’s audio work, as a frequent guest and guest-host for The Daily. Dickerson was previously an investigative reporter at NPR. In 2015, she was awarded a Peabody Award for an NPR series on race-based testing of mustard gas on American troops in World War II.

Other recent hires in the newsroom include Jenisha Watts as a senior editor for The Atlantic’s special projects team; Clint Smith as a staff writer contributing across sections; and Yuri Victor as senior editor for The Atlantic’s newly formed experimental storytelling team.