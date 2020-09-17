Music: Jon Batiste, The Atlantic’s music director

Apple CEO Tim Cook will be interviewed by The Atlantic’s editor in chief, Jeffrey Goldberg, during the opening night of The Atlantic Festival, taking place virtually September 21–24. The nightly headliner events will stream 7–8:30 p.m. ET at The Atlantic and on other platforms.

Bob Woodward will close out the festival on Thursday, interviewed by Goldberg about his new book, Rage. Woodward, the renowned investigative reporter and associate editor at The Washington Post, will take part in the final night of the festival’s events, which will also feature a special performance by the Broadway cast of Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations.

Also just announced, on Wednesday night the Reverend Dr. William J. Barber II will be in conversation with Laurene Powell Jobs, founder and president of Emerson Collective, which is the majority owner of The Atlantic.