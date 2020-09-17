Music: Jon Batiste, The Atlantic’s music director
Video: Don Mischer Productions
Tim Cook joins opening night of The Atlantic Festival, September 21,
in conversation with Jeffrey Goldberg
Bob Woodward to appear on closing night of festival on September 24
Festival features interviews with José Andrés, the Reverend Dr. William J. Barber II interviewed by Laurene Powell Jobs, Hillary Rodham Clinton, Chris Evans, Anthony Fauci, Bill Gates, Larry Hogan, Padma Lakshmi, Billy Porter
Apple CEO Tim Cook will be interviewed by The Atlantic’s editor in chief, Jeffrey Goldberg, during the opening night of The Atlantic Festival, taking place virtually September 21–24. The nightly headliner events will stream 7–8:30 p.m. ET at The Atlantic and on other platforms.
Bob Woodward will close out the festival on Thursday, interviewed by Goldberg about his new book, Rage. Woodward, the renowned investigative reporter and associate editor at The Washington Post, will take part in the final night of the festival’s events, which will also feature a special performance by the Broadway cast of Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations.
Also just announced, on Wednesday night the Reverend Dr. William J. Barber II will be in conversation with Laurene Powell Jobs, founder and president of Emerson Collective, which is the majority owner of The Atlantic.
The schedules for all four nights have just been released below and at TheAtlanticFestival.com, where there is information about the full schedule of events. All festival events are free to attend. Press may register at TheAtlanticFestival.com.
As the United States looks to rebuild amid the coronavirus pandemic and our racial reckoning, The Atlantic Festival will explore the events of 2020 and venture to understand who we are as a nation and what we might become. It will also include forums on race and justice, education, small business, the future of work, and health equity, along with the annual “Women of Washington” event.
The evening event schedules follow. For updates, please visit our website.
Monday, September 21: 7–8:30 p.m. ET
Performance by actress and playwright Anna Deavere Smith
Apple CEO Tim Cook, interviewed by The Atlantic’s editor in chief, Jeffrey Goldberg
Stacey Abrams, the founder of Fair Fight Action, interviewed by Alex Wagner, contributing writer at The Atlantic, about revisiting voting rights
Chef and humanitarian José Andrés, interviewed by managing editor Gillian White, about fighting the hunger crisis
Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian, interviewed by NBC News senior business correspondent and MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle about the future of flying
Tuesday, September 22: 7–8:30 p.m. ET
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi discusses the state of the union with Jeffrey Goldberg
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, interviewed by The Atlantic’s staff writer Alexis Madrigal about the battle against COVID-19
Actor Billy Porter discusses representation in Hollywood with Alison Stewart, host of WNYC’s All of It
Alicia Garza, principal at Black Futures Lab and co-founder of Black Lives Matter, interviewed by The Atlantic’s contributing writer Jemele Hill
Actor and producer Chris Evans, along with Mark Kassen and Joe Kiani, co-founders of the civic-engagement website A Starting Point, interviewed by Alex Wagner
Wednesday, September 23: 7–8:30 p.m. ET
Former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton in conversation with Jeffrey Goldberg
Ayesha Curry, a best-selling author and the founder of Eat. Learn. Play., interviewed by The Atlantic’s staff writer Shirley Li
A conversation about Good Lord Bird with author and National Book Award winner James McBride and the actors Ethan Hawke and Joshua Caleb Johnson, who star in a forthcoming television adaptation of the novel, interviewed by Alison Stewart
Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky, interviewed by The Atlantic’s staff writer James Fallows
The Reverend Dr. William J. Barber II discusses faith during these uncertain times with Laurene Powell Jobs, founder and president of Emerson Collective
Priyanka Chopra Jonas, actor, producer, activist, and Global Citizen ambassador, and Global Citizen co-founder Hugh Evans discuss sharing the wealth with The Atlantic’s staff writer Derek Thompson
Thursday, September 24: 7–8:30 p.m. ET
Maryland Governor Larry Hogan talks about states leading the way through the pandemic with The Atlantic’s staff writer McKay Coppins
Samantha Bee, host of Full Frontal With Samantha Bee, discusses what it takes to produce a talk show amid a pandemic with Jemele Hill
Ibram X. Kendi, contributing writer at The Atlantic and director of the Boston University Center for Antiracist Research, interviewed about anti-racism in America by The Atlantic’s senior editor Yoni Appelbaum
Bob Woodward, interviewed by Jeffrey Goldberg about his new book, Rage
Padma Lakshmi, host and producer of Taste the Nation, explores American identity with The Atlantic’s senior editor Lauren Williams
Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, talks about the world ahead with The Atlantic’s staff writer Ed Yong
Plus, a special performance by the Broadway cast of Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations
The Atlantic Festival is supported by Facebook as the Founding Level Underwriter; Genentech, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and the Walton Family Foundation as the Presenting Level Underwriters; Allstate, Eli Lilly and Company, and U.S. Bank as Supporting Level Underwriters; and AARP, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, ExxonMobil, the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, Nestlé Waters North America, and PayPal as Contributing Level Underwriters.
