Developed in partnership with the agency of record for Land Rover, dentsu X, John Mayer Goes Outside resonates even more today as Americans look to the country’s natural wilderness for escape from quarantine. The shoot marked Mayer’s first time in Jedediah Smith Redwoods State Park and first time driving the new Land Rover Defender, a vehicle Mayer has history with as he has been a Defender enthusiast and owner for more than a decade.

“We wanted to capture the experience of being outdoors, in a way that didn't feel forced or scripted. In other words, get John Mayer in his favorite car and show him a good time in the wilderness,” says Jeremy Elias, executive creative director of Atlantic Re:think. “The trip has taken on new meaning in the months since we filmed, and so has the brand's message of embracing the power and beauty of the great outdoors.”

“John Mayer, in addition to being an incredibly accomplished musician, is a gear aficionado with a passion for all things mechanical,” said Stuart Schorr, Vice President of Communications, Jaguar Land Rover North America. “He has been watching the development of the new Defender, and we have been keenly aware of his Defender collection as well as frankly being fans of his music. We are so proud he’s one of the first people in the United States to get in a Defender, and that he was able to share his poetic take on exploring America’s national parks.”

The campaign also encourages readers to explore the outdoors by highlighting National Parks and State Parks across the country, commanding: “Close Your Computer. Turn Off Your Phone. Go Outside.”

