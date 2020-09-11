The Atlantic Festival, taking place virtually September 21-24, will open with a performance by actress and playwright Anna Deavere Smith, and include featured interviews with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi; Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky; Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation; and Maryland Governor Larry Hogan—joining dozens of previously-announced events and newsmaker conversations.

Also just announced: NBC News senior business correspondent and MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle will moderate an interview during the festival with Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian.

The Atlantic Festival events are free to attend and will take place across all four days, culminating in nightly 90-minute headliner programs that will be streamed live at The Atlantic and other platforms. To register as press, please contact Anna Bross and Helen Tobin (press@theatlantic.com). A full mainstage schedule will be announced next week.

As the United States looks to rebuild amid the coronavirus pandemic and our racial reckoning, The Atlantic Festival will explore the events of 2020 and venture to understand who we are as a nation and what we might become. It will also include forums on race and justice, education, small business, the future of work, and health equity, along with the annual “Women of Washington” event.