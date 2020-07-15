The Atlantic has released its 2020 Report on Diversity & Inclusion, an annual report showing the race and gender composition of staff and leadership across the company. Data are included as of December 31 of each of the past seven years, and as of June 30, 2020.

In addition to this data, the report details The Atlantic’s commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion through our daily work, and in our workplace. It outlines actions we have and will be taking within our community as part of this ongoing commitment.

We are mindful that the data in this Report do not include every measure of diversity or identity. Because collection of data about race and gender is mandated federally, it provides the best historical record of our progress in diversifying our staff to date. We will evaluate additional data to begin tracking and reporting over time to provide a fuller picture of diversity within The Atlantic.

Find the PDF here.