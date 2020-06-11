The AFI Docs Film Festival will present the world premiere of White Noise, The Atlantic’s first feature documentary, which investigates and exposes the rise of the racist right in America. The Atlantic and director Daniel Lombroso gained unprecedented access to the inner workings of the alt-right over several years of filming, tracking the movement across 12 U.S. states, Canada, France, Belgium, and Russia. As nationalism and populism surge around the world, White Noise represents an urgent warning about the seduction of extremism, and where it’s going next.

In an article, “Four Years Embedded With the Alt-Right,” Lombroso writes about the years he spent embedded with the alt-right to report this film.

White Noise premieres as mass protests sweep across the country and Americans clash over how to address their country’s long history of racism and police violence against black people. The Atlantic has reported on racial injustice across centuries; today, our work is exposing racist theory and practice and the role of authoritarian thinking in exacerbating this national crisis. “The Atlantic was founded by abolitionists in the 1850s to argue for justice and equality, and this documentary fits squarely within our core mission,” says Jeffrey Goldberg, editor in chief. Even as the alt-right fractures and reinvents itself, the ideas it has unleashed have succeeded in poisoning mainstream political discourse and shaping the direction of the country.