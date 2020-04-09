Today The Atlantic begins “How to Build a Life” by contributing writer and professor Arthur C. Brooks, a new regular column about the tools needed to construct a life that feels whole and meaningful. Though not created in response to the current crisis and upheaval of American life, the column speaks clearly to the needs of this moment. Time is finite. Priorities shift over the course of a life, and people don't always point themselves toward happiness.

As Brooks, who is a professor at the Harvard Kennedy School and senior fellow at the Harvard Business School, outlines in the first installment today: “We’re stuck at home; our lives on COVID time have slowed to a near halt. This creates all sorts of obvious inconveniences, of course. But in the involuntary quiet, many of us also sense an opportunity to think a little more deeply about life. In our go-go-go world, we rarely get the chance to stop and consider the big drivers of our happiness and our sense of purpose.”

“How to Build a Life” is a column about how to find what matters and how to hold onto it—at any age. It’s about how to balance the competing demands on our time and build a life that feels whole. What can we do each day to increase our satisfaction and enjoyment of life? It will draw on social science, philosophy, history, and the arts to devise strategies for how people can surpass "good enough" and build a life that they truly want.