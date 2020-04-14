The Atlantic has hired the three-time Pulitzer Prize winner Barton Gellman as a staff writer, editor in chief Jeffrey Goldberg announced today. Gellman, one of the most esteemed investigative reporters in America, is known in particular for his coverage of national security issues. He broke the story of the NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden for The Washington Post, which was awarded the 2014 Pulitzer Prize for Public Service.

Gellman, Goldberg said, will focus his early reporting on the coronavirus pandemic and the government’s response to the unfolding crisis. “Bart is an astonishingly gifted reporter, and adding him to our formidable roster of talent means that our coverage of the biggest story of our time will only become stronger.” Goldberg added: “As we know from his distinguished career, Bart excels across a wide range of topics, including, of course, national security, surveillance, terrorism, and privacy, and we are excited about publishing great stories from him on these subjects as well.”

Gellman has a longstanding interest in subjects concerning infectious disease. In 2000, he was a Pulitzer Prize finalist for his in-depth reporting on the AIDS crisis. In addition to the Pulitzer awarded for his Snowden reporting, Gellman was part of a Washington Post team that won the Pulitzer in the national reporting category in 2002, for coverage of the 9/11 attacks. And he was awarded another Pulitzer for stories written with Jo Becker about the work and influence of former Vice President Dick Cheney. His book on Cheney, “Angler,” was a national bestseller. Gellman’s next book, “Dark Mirror: Edward Snowden and the American Surveillance State,” will be published in May by Penguin Press.