As more and more Americans face this reality, Brooks argues for the return of the extended family, and reports on signs that it may naturally be reemerging. He reports that this revival has largely been driven by young adults moving back home, and by seniors moving in with their children, or moving to be close to their grandchildren. Immigrants and people of color—many of whom face greater economic and social stress—are more likely to live in extended-family households, and as America becomes more diverse, extended families are becoming more common. The past several years have also seen the rise of new living arrangements that bring nonbiological kin into family-like relationships. Groups of adults are seeking out co-living spaces, and creating forged families to replace the fractured relationships of their own nuclear families.

And while the two-parent family is not about to go extinct for the financially fortunate, this new and more communal ethos is consistent with 21st-century reality and 21st-century values. As Brooks writes: “The blunt fact is that the nuclear family has been crumbling in slow motion for decades, and many of our other problems—with education, mental health, addiction, the quality of the labor force—stem from that crumbling … Americans are hungering to live in extended and forged families, in ways that are new and ancient at the same time.”



