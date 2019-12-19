The Atlantic has hired Nick Baumann to be its politics editor, and Whitney Dangerfield as senior editor for Ideas. Both will begin in January and join The Atlantic as the newsroom continues to build up its reporting in the midst of President Trump’s impeachment and ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

Baumann has most recently been the senior enterprise editor at HuffPost. Prior to joining HuffPost in 2015, Baumann spent eight years at Mother Jones. His writing has also appeared in The Economist, The Washington Monthly, and The Atlantic.

In a note to the newsroom announcing his hire, managing editor Swati Sharma wrote: “Nick deeply gets politics, and he deeply understands magazine journalism. He is a natural fit for The Atlantic—someone who is animated by the big ideas, bold arguments, and compelling characters that make for our biggest stories… We are very glad that someone of Nick’s political savvy and intellect is joining our team at this chaotic moment in American history.”

Dangerfield has worked on projects across a range of media, from written stories to photo essays to to podcasts. She spent seven years at The New York Times, where she was a senior staff editor for Opinion and Sunday Review, and launched Draft, a weekly series on the art of writing. Most recently, she was the digital editor at This American Life.