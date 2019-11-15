Anne Applebaum, The Washington Post columnist and Pulitzer Prize-winning author, is joining The Atlantic as a staff writer. Applebaum will write on national politics and foreign policy, with a particular focus on Europe, for both The Atlantic’s site and the magazine. She begins with The Atlantic in January, and joins as the publication continues to expand its reporting and readership.

Announcing Applebaum’s hire, editor in chief Jeffrey Goldberg wrote: “Anne is one of the great talents of our age; she is one of the world’s leading experts on, among other things, pre- and post-Communist Europe; disinformation and propaganda; and the future of democracy. The addition of her writing to The Atlantic will strengthen us enormously.”

Applebaum wrote a 2018 feature for The Atlantic, “Europe: A Warning,” that anchored its special issue on democracy and was named a finalist for the National Magazine Award. She is currently at work on a book-length version expanding on that piece of reporting.

Applebaum comes to The Atlantic after spending 17 years as a columnist at The Washington Post, and throughout those years authored four books covering European history and geopolitics, including “Gulag: A History,” which was awarded the 2004 Pulitzer Prize for nonfiction. Two of her books, “Red Famine: Stalin’s War on Ukraine,” and “Iron Curtain: The Crushing of Eastern Europe,” were nominated for the National Book Award, and she is the recipient of the 2013 Cundill History Prize and the 2018 Lionel Gelber Prize.