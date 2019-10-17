Nominations are open for the fifth annual Renewal Awards, a project from The Atlantic and Allstate that recognizes local organizations who are finding creative solutions to deep community challenges—and helps them make an even bigger impact. This spring, five winners will be announced and will each receive a two-year grant of $40,000 from The Atlantic and Allstate.

To nominate a nonprofit, please complete this short form by December 10, 2019. Fifteen finalists will be notified of their status by the end of January.

The Renewal Awards were created to celebrate social innovation demonstrated by nonprofits that are finding creative solutions to America’s most pressing problems. To date, 26 organizations have received more than $500,000 in funding to further their work.

Winners have been discovered in cities dotting the country, from Hazleton, Pennsylvania, and Burlington, Vermont; to Memphis, Chicago, and Detroit; to Austin, Forest Grove, Oregon, and Los Angeles. Each year the Awards have grown in the scale and caliber of entries; the 2019 Renewal honorees were selected from 9,300 nominations, three times as many in comparison to 2018.

Nominees will be evaluated by a small group of Atlantic editors and reporters, a member of the Allstate Foundation, and with an outside panel of judges, based on the following criteria:

Innovative solutions: identifying new ideas for tackling difficult problems.

Impact: how are nonprofits measuring and proving their ideas work?

Scale: how can an idea be scaled and replicated in other communities?

In addition, Allstate will select a Youth Empowerment Award winner.

The Awards are a flagship initiative of The Renewal Project, which tells the stories of individuals and organizations who are solving problems in their communities. To learn more about the Awards, and read about past winners, please visit The Renewal Project.

