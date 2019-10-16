Julie Beck has been promoted to editor of The Atlantic’s Family section, editor in chief Jeffrey Goldberg and executive editor Adrienne LaFrance announced in a note to staff. Beck has been both an editor and writer at The Atlantic since 2013; most recently, she has been a senior editor for The Atlantic’s coverage of family and education since 2018.

Goldberg and LaFrance wrote: “Julie is deeply creative and funny, and has both a strong magazine sensibility and an intuitive understanding of the best sorts of internet weirdness. We can’t wait to see all that she accomplishes in this new role.”

Among the projects Beck has led is “The Friendship Files,” a series of interviews with sets of friends around the world exploring the intimate and indelible nature of friendships. Before joining the Family section, Beck covered science, technology, and health.

The Atlantic introduced its Family section in March 2018, signaling a renewed commitment to covering the modern issues affecting families today. Reporting and features have explored topics like how Tinder changed online dating, the shifting norms of marriage and sizes of family homes, along with in-depth investigations on how domestic abusers weaponize courts against survivors, and Catholic parents at a crossroads on how to respond to the church’s ongoing sexual abuse crisis.

