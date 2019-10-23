Next week CityLab DC, the preeminent global cities summit organized by the Aspen Institute, The Atlantic, and Bloomberg Philanthropies, will be held in Washington, D.C. from October 27-29 at the InterContinental Hotel at The Wharf. Attending are more than 45 mayors representing cities around the world, along with 300+ city innovators, business leaders, urban experts, artists, and activists. Prior summits have been held in New York, Los Angeles, London, Miami, Paris, and Detroit.

Limited media credentials are available for CityLab, and must be arranged in advance. For more information, respond directly to this email or be in touch with The Atlantic’s Anna Bross and Hugo Rojo at press@theatlantic.com.

A full agenda is now available at citylab2019.theatlantic.com. All plenary sessions will be streamed live and archived at the site.

CityLab was founded on the principle that the most important innovation is happening at the local level and that global impact can be achieved when cities share solutions. Over the last six years, CityLab summits have crisscrossed the globe, gathering the most influential mayors and voices from over 400 cities. Each summit has made global headlines, and generated tangible takeaways for attendees.