Next week CityLab DC, the preeminent global cities summit organized by the Aspen Institute, The Atlantic, and Bloomberg Philanthropies, will be held in Washington, D.C. from October 27-29 at the InterContinental Hotel at The Wharf. Attending are more than 45 mayors representing cities around the world, along with 300+ city innovators, business leaders, urban experts, artists, and activists. Prior summits have been held in New York, Los Angeles, London, Miami, Paris, and Detroit.
A full agenda is now available at citylab2019.theatlantic.com. All plenary sessions will be streamed live and archived at the site.
CityLab was founded on the principle that the most important innovation is happening at the local level and that global impact can be achieved when cities share solutions. Over the last six years, CityLab summits have crisscrossed the globe, gathering the most influential mayors and voices from over 400 cities. Each summit has made global headlines, and generated tangible takeaways for attendees.
Featured 2019 interviews and sessions include:
-
Michael R. Bloomberg, Founder of Bloomberg L.P. and Bloomberg Philanthropies; 108th Mayor of New York City, interviewed by CBS Face the Nation moderator Margaret Brennan
-
Musician and filmmaker Dave Grohl in conversation with The Atlantic’s editor in chief Jeffrey Goldberg
-
San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz Soto interviewed by NPR’s Mary Louise Kelly on protests as civic engagement
-
Mayors Michelle de la Isla of Topeka, Greg Fischer of Louisville, and Sam Liccardo of San Jose interviewed by PBS NewsHour national correspondent Amna Nawaz on what local city leaders can do to combat and prevent gun violence and mass shootings
-
Jimmie Fails, lead actor from the film The Last Black Man in San Francisco, on his award-winning film and the changing face of his city
-
An in-depth look at the history and future of go-go music in DC featuring an interview and performance with Frank Sirius, leader of The Chuck Brown Band
-
Mayors Jenny Durkan of Seattle, Keisha Lance Bottoms of Atlanta, and Jan Vapaavuori of Helsinki, Finland, on preparing cities for extreme climate change
CityLab DC will take place at the InterContinental Hotel Washington, D.C. at The Wharf. CityLab attendees will also tour a number of sights and sites in DC including the National Monuments, National Landing, The Wharf, Plaza West, and The Digester, the first facility in North America and the largest globally to use thermal hydrolysis technology.
