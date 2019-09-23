Zeynep Tufekci is joining The Atlantic as a contributing writer, editor in chief Jeffrey Goldberg announced today. In this role, Tufekci will write regularly for The Atlantic about the intersection of technology, politics, and society.

“Zeynep has an uncanny ability, through clear writing and clear thinking, to make the incomprehensible understandable, and to spot trends before most anyone else,” Goldberg said.

Tufekci will appear at The Atlantic Festival tomorrow in Washington, D.C., in conversation with Goldberg. She will expand on the topics explored in her book, Twitter and Teargas: The Ecstatic, Fragile Politics of Networked Protest in the 21st Century, where she examined the possibilities and perils of modern protest movements that are increasingly rooted in online media.

Tufekci has been a contributing opinion writer at The New York Times and a columnist for Wired and Scientific American. She is currently an associate professor at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill’s School of Information and Library Science and a faculty associate at the Berkman Klein Center for Internet and Society at Harvard University. Throughout her research and academic work, Tufekci has studied the convergence of social change, machine intelligence, privacy, and surveillance.

###