Luise Stauss is joining The Atlantic as its first director of photography, editor in chief Jeffrey Golberg announced this week. Stauss joins the recently-expanded art team led by creative director Peter Mendelsund.

“As we emphasize quality and aesthetic sophistication, our goal is to make The Atlantic an industry leader in photography. Luise is the exact right person to lead this effort,” Goldberg wrote in a note to The Atlantic’s staff.

Stauss will be based out of The Atlantic’s New York office and work closely with Mendelsund, along with senior art director Oliver Munday; art directors Emily Jan and Paul Spella; and associate art directors Katie Martin and Arsh Raziuddin.

Stauss helped to launch T Magazine, and later became senior photo editor at The New York Times Magazine. In 2014 she co-founded the photography consultancy Stauss&Quint and launched her own studio in 2018, creating imagery for, among others, Pentagram, Apple, and American Express and collaborating with a wide range of international magazines and publishing houses.

Previously, Stauss was director of photography at Modern Farmer, art director at AR Media, has authored a design column for The New York Times Magazine, and was a faculty member at the School of Visual Arts where she taught design and photography.

