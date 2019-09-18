CityLab, the preeminent global cities summit organized by the Aspen Institute, The Atlantic, and Bloomberg Philanthropies, is announcing the first roster of speakers for its 7th annual summit, happening in October at The Wharf in Washington, D.C. More than 45 mayors representing cities around the world are already confirmed to attend CityLab, along with leading city innovators, business leaders, urban experts, artists, and activists. Prior summits have been held in New York, Los Angeles, London, Miami, Paris, and Detroit.

This year, CityLab will explore a central question: In a time of discourse and opportunity around the world, who has the power to improve cities and unlock new solutions to urban challenges? Programming will draw from the nation’s capital as a symbol of democracy and political power, a city steeped in rich history, culture and diversity, and whose influence extends far beyond its geographic borders.

CityLab DC will be held at the InterContinental Hotel Washington, D.C. at The Wharf (801 Wharf Street, SW, Washington, D.C. 20024) from October 27-29, with additional field trips and events throughout the city.

