Dear Colleagues:

Today marks an important moment: the relaunch of our subscriptions strategy—and, even more significantly, a new chapter in the history of The Atlantic.

As of this morning, you might not necessarily notice any dramatic changes on our website, save one: When a visitor lands on an article, they’ll see a message, gracefully placed at the bottom of the screen, letting them know they can read four more articles this month. If they’d like to read more than five in total, which we hope they do, we’ll be asking them to subscribe.

This change represents something far bigger than charging for unlimited access to our journalism. It’s about redoubling our focus on building deeper, more continuous, more integral relationships with our readers. We aim to do more than publish and distribute some of the best reporting and storytelling in the business. We want to become an indispensable part of our readers’ lives.

We want The Atlantic to be, for example, the perfect complement to a person’s morning news brief; we want to be their mind-expanding lunch-break read, their intriguing evening wind-down, their considered weekend reflection. Which is to say, we want to become a daily habit.

We believe that our product is right for the market, and for the moment we’re in. First, people have already been paying for The Atlantic, for nearly 162 years. But second, we know from extensive research that there are distinct qualities readers value in our journalism. They appreciate how we constantly strive to uphold our founding promise to be “of no party or clique”—and how our arguments often challenge their preconceived ideas about the world, and run against the grain of popular wisdom. They turn to us to sharpen their perspectives and develop their expertise. They see us as a refuge of remarkable prose.

Readers tell us they love how in one moment they can be reading about America’s fraught political moment; the next, a debate about how early one should arrive at the airport; the next, an argument to upend the business of elite collegiate athletics; and so on. In other words, we’re the place where both the generalist and the specialist, the novice and the expert, can find deeper meaning and intellectual stimulation, so long as they bring a curious mind and an interest in the truth. And, crucially, we’re one of only a handful of national American journalism institutions that has stood for open debate, honest inquiry, and fact-driven reporting and analysis for more than a century and a half.

Getting to today has taken a herculean effort. Our teams have been working tirelessly, over long nights and even some long weekends, on the design of our digital subscription strategy. We have added talent, doubling the product, engineering, and growth teams to ensure we have the right resources, strategies, and partners in place to be successful. And, we’ve significantly expanded our editorial team to provide deeper and wider coverage for our growing and increasingly loyal audience. As our editor in chief, Jeffrey Goldberg, wrote to readers this morning: “Today, our battalion of reporters and commentators cover the globe, providing our readers with comprehensive coverage of technological change, cultural dislocation, and political chaos; and with stories that help make sense of daily life.”