The Atlantic Festival will open next Tuesday with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi in conversation with The Atlantic’s editor in chief Jeffrey Goldberg, kicking off three full days of events from September 24-26, 2019, at the Harman Center for the Arts and venues across Washington, D.C.’s Penn Quarter neighborhood. Also just announced: Kirstjen Nielsen, former Secretary of Homeland Security; and Disney CEO Bob Iger in conversation with Laurene Powell Jobs, founder and president of Emerson Collective, which is the majority owner of The Atlantic.

A full schedule for the various stages can be found at TheAtlanticFestival.com/agenda. All sessions will be livestreamed and archived at TheAtlantic.com.

Across three days and more than 50 events—three days of interviews on the Ideas stage; more than a dozen forums covering such topics as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and LGBTQ civil rights; book talks; and screenings—The Atlantic Festival will engage in conversations about some of the most critical issues defining society today.

The Festival continues into the evening all three nights with an advance screening and exclusive conversation for the Discovery Channel documentary series “Why We Hate” (Tuesday), exploring the human capacity for hatred—and how we can overcome it; Yo-Yo Ma & Friends (Wednesday), an evening of music and conversation between the cellist and surprise special guests; and Pop-Up Magazine (Thursday), curated especially for the Festival, with stories of survival in the Congo, a friendship amid the 1992 LA riots, and more.

