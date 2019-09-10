The Atlantic has acquired Faire Design, a start-up strategy and design firm, and is integrating Faire’s team, work, and book of business into its creative and consulting division Atlantic 57. With this, Kate Watts, the founder of Faire Design and former U.S. president of the global agency Huge, becomes president of Atlantic 57.

Atlantic 57 is a top agency for organizations looking to grow through periods of digital transformation. This acquisition, The Atlantic’s first, moves to expand Atlantic 57’s capabilities and leadership in brand services: infusing Faire Design’s obsession with experience design, product and tech with Atlantic 57’s expertise in research, editorial, and strategic planning.

“Our clients are constantly looking to us for more expertise on how to transform themselves, while staying true to their purpose and their brand,” said Hayley Romer, publisher and CRO of The Atlantic. “By bringing on Kate and her team at this critical moment in our brand’s history, we’re strengthening our ability to deliver creative strategy and digital execution for our clients, making Atlantic 57 unmatched in the marketplace.”

“I have always been a massive fan of The Atlantic. It is arguably one of the most progressive, yet enduring brands,” said Watts. “Atlantic 57 will continue to build upon that legacy by defining a new client services category—one that challenges existing publisher, agency, consulting and studio models. I am thrilled to join the exceptionally talented Atlantic 57 team to design that future together.”