“This is obviously a hugely important subject, one that is absolutely central to The Atlantic’s meaning and purpose, and I’m very happy that an editor of Becca’s gifts, intellectual throw-weight, and deep Atlantic experience, will be taking on the role of Constitution editor,” editor in chief Jeffrey Goldberg wrote in a note to staff.

The initiative kicks off today with an introduction by Goldberg and an essay by Jeffrey Rosen, in which he traces the four battles for the Constitution in American history that underscore the constitutional stakes in the 2020 election and beyond. Rosen argues that we are in the middle of the fourth battle for the Constitution, which, like the previous three battles, has concerned the nature and scope of executive and congressional power.

“The Battle for the Constitution” is part of the ongoing expansion of The Atlantic’s Ideas section. In the year since its launch, under editor Yoni Appelbaum’s direction, Ideas has gone toe-to-toe with the country’s top opinion pages by offering sharp perspectives, essays, and arguments that drive the national conversation. Ideas has quickly become a home for some of the top writing talent in the world—led by Atlantic staff writers, with contributions from elected officials and leaders shaping every industry—and a must-read for millions of readers.

The project’s landing page features the National Constitution Center’s Interactive Constitution, an educational platform which brings together the leading legal scholars in America from diverse perspectives to write about every clause of the Constitution, exploring areas of agreement and disagreement. It will also host the National Constitution Center’s weekly podcast of constitutional debate, We the People, which convenes liberal and conservative scholars to discuss historical and constitutional issues in the news.

