Today, The Atlantic announced that Kaitlyn Tiffany is joining its tech team as a staff writer covering internet culture. Tiffany comes to The Atlantic from The Goods, at Vox, where she was a tech reporter. She begins with The Atlantic next month, and will be based in New York.

In a note to staff announcing Tiffany’s hire, editor in chief Jeffrey Goldberg and executive editor Adrienne LaFrance wrote: “Kaitlyn is funny, sharp, and possesses both a wealth of weird internet knowledge and a classic magazine sensibility. We can’t wait to have her writing for The Atlantic.”

Tiffany previously wrote about consumer culture for The Goods at Vox, covering everything from face tattoos to palm fronds. Before joining Vox, Tiffany worked in audience development at Damn Joan and was a culture reporter at The Verge.

Tiffany will be part of The Atlantic’s technology desk, led by senior editor Ellen Cushing. Cushing recently took on a larger role leading technology coverage and experimental features. In 2018, The Atlantic established a bureau in San Francisco as a base for a growing reporting team and coverage dedicated to technology.