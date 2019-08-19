The Atlantic has hired Alisa Leonard as head of Global Marketing, it was announced today by Publisher and Chief Revenue Officer Hayley Romer. Leonard joins The Atlantic this month to lead marketing initiatives for its global partnerships team, in collaboration with its award-winning creative studio, Atlantic Re:think. For the past five years, Leonard ran her own brand strategy and transformation consulting firm, HelloQ.

“Alisa is a true industry thought leader, bringing tremendous energy, passion, and creativity to her work,” Romer said. “Her talent, combined with the way she embodies The Atlantic’s core values, make her the right choice to lead marketing at this critical moment in our brand’s history.”

In this role, Leonard will work in close coordination with Jeremy Elias, executive creative director of Atlantic Re:think, and Johanna Mayer-Jones, senior vice president of global partnerships, to deliver best-in-class solutions for clients.

“At a time when so much is shifting in the marketing landscape, I couldn’t be more excited to be joining The Atlantic,” Leonard said. “The Atlantic is such a powerful brand and voice; I’m thrilled to be part of the team bringing forward that same level of excellence to our marketing partnerships.”