The Atlantic announced today the hire of Linzee Troubh as development director, a new role that will oversee the development of scripted and unscripted content from The Atlantic’s journalism, past and present. Troubh will support a recently announced first-look deal between The Atlantic and Anonymous Content; she will assist in the development of creative material optioned through the multi-year deal, along with other film, television, and podcast licensing. Troubh was most recently at BuzzFeed where she helped lead the development and production of a Netflix documentary series that followed its reporters in the field.
“The Atlantic already tells some of the most compelling, cinematic stories in the world, and Linzee’s arrival represents an opportunity to more aggressively and strategically bring those stories to Hollywood,” said executive editor Adrienne LaFrance.
In this newly-created role, Troubh will lead the mining of The Atlantic’s reporting for works that lend themselves to non-scripted and scripted development across feature films, documentaries, television shows, and podcasts. She will report to Kasia Cieplak-Mayr von Baldegg, executive producer of Atlantic Studios, who oversees all video journalism, film, and television at The Atlantic.
Troubh was part of the BuzzFeed Studios team responsible for creating original documentary content based on BuzzFeed News reporting. In addition to the Netflix documentary series, FOLLOW THIS, Troubh managed BuzzFeed’s slate of more than a dozen documentary features and television series at various stages of development and production. Prior to BuzzFeed, Troubh was head of sales at Cinetic Media for nearly seven years, where she negotiated and executed the sale of hundreds of independent films.
###
About The Atlantic
Founded in 1857 and today one of the fastest growing media platforms in the industry, The Atlantic has throughout its history championed the power of big ideas and continues to shape global debate across print, digital, events, and video platforms. With its award-winning digital presence TheAtlantic.com and CityLab.com on cities around the world, The Atlantic is a multimedia forum on the most critical issues of our times—from politics, business, urban affairs, and the economy, to technology, arts, and culture. Bob Cohn is president of The Atlantic and Jeffrey Goldberg is editor in chief. Emerson Collective is majority owner; Atlantic Media is the minority operating owner of The Atlantic.
We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.