The Atlantic announced today the hire of Linzee Troubh as development director, a new role that will oversee the development of scripted and unscripted content from The Atlantic’s journalism, past and present. Troubh will support a recently announced first-look deal between The Atlantic and Anonymous Content; she will assist in the development of creative material optioned through the multi-year deal, along with other film, television, and podcast licensing. Troubh was most recently at BuzzFeed where she helped lead the development and production of a Netflix documentary series that followed its reporters in the field.

“The Atlantic already tells some of the most compelling, cinematic stories in the world, and Linzee’s arrival represents an opportunity to more aggressively and strategically bring those stories to Hollywood,” said executive editor Adrienne LaFrance.

In this newly-created role, Troubh will lead the mining of The Atlantic’s reporting for works that lend themselves to non-scripted and scripted development across feature films, documentaries, television shows, and podcasts. She will report to Kasia Cieplak-Mayr von Baldegg, executive producer of Atlantic Studios, who oversees all video journalism, film, and television at The Atlantic.