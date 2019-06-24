Washington, D.C. and New York, NY — CityLab, the preeminent global summit organized by the Aspen Institute, The Atlantic, and Bloomberg Philanthropies to address the most urgent urban issues of our time, is open for press registration. CityLab will take place from October 27-29 in Washington, D.C.; the capital was selected to host the 7th annual gathering, following previous summits in New York, Los Angeles, London, Miami, Paris, and Detroit.

CityLab attendees will include hundreds of city leaders, among them dozens of leading mayors and chief innovation officers, from around the world; their presence in Washington comes at a time when the nation has a renewed focus on mayoral and city leadership in the lead-up to the 2020 presidential election.

The 2019 convening will aim to answer a central question: Who has the power to change cities? Programming will draw from Washington, D.C. as a symbol of democracy and political power, a city whose influence extends far beyond its geographic borders. Speakers and a full roster of programming will be announced in the early fall.

WHAT:

CityLab 2019 Summit, with events happening across the city

WHEN:

October 27-29, 2019

WHERE:

InterContinental Washington at The Wharf

801 Wharf Street SW

Washington, D.C. 20024

MEDIA:

To request a credential or explore coverage opportunities, please contact The Atlantic’s Anna Bross and Hugo Rojo at press@theatlantic.com.

DETAILS:

citylab2019.theatlantic.com

