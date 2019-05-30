The Atlantic and Anonymous Content have signed a first-look agreement, giving Anonymous Content first option to develop and produce scripted and unscripted content from The Atlantic’s journalism, past and present. The deal encompasses projects across multiple platforms and mediums including feature films, documentaries, television shows, and podcasts. The multi-year deal is the first of its kind for The Atlantic.

The Atlantic’s president Bob Cohn said: “Our journalists tell stories that aim to be urgent, revealing, and compelling. We are thrilled to have, in Anonymous Content, a like-minded partner that just happens to be the best in the business. We look forward to bringing more great Atlantic stories to film and television.”

“The Atlantic is one of the most original voices in the media landscape,” said the Partners at Anonymous Content. “As a trailblazer in media, they continually produce compelling pieces on some of the most critical issues of our time and we look forward to working with them to help extend their incredible storytelling capabilities.”

The partnership will provide a new platform and audience for The Atlantic’s deep storytelling, definitive profiles, and investigative journalism that appears in the magazine, online, in video and audio, and in live events. All editorial production and licensing in video is overseen by Kasia Cieplak-Mayr von Baldegg, executive producer of Atlantic Studios; The Atlantic will also hire an executive to assist in the development of the creative material optioned through the deal. Atlantic Studios has been growing the audience to its short-form reported documentaries, animated series, and hosted shows, and is currently producing its first feature-length documentary.

The Atlantic is represented by UTA.