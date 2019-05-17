The cover story is out now and in The Atlantic’s June issue, now on newsstands. Also in the issue: Franklin Foer reports on Hungary’s downward authoritarian spiral, through the lens of the attacks on its last independent educational institution, Central European University; an oral history of Donald Trump’s bigotry, compiled from dozens of interviews with those who’ve witnessed it firsthand; Darcy Courteau chronicles the story of Luz Mirella Zamora, an undocumented resident of the U.S. for 25 years who recalls her border crossings; and Shakespeare expert Elizabeth Winkler makes the case that the Bard’s iconic works were penned by a woman named Emilia Bassano.

On the cover, Carroll makes the case for broad transformation of the entire Catholic ethos, ending the requirement of celibacy for priests and the Church’s misogynist exclusion of women from the priesthood. The Church, he says, must bring lay people into positions of real power and foster equality for women as officeholders in the Vatican. “Yes to female sexual autonomy; yes to love and pleasure, not just reproduction as a purpose of sex; yes to married clergy; yes to contraception; amd, indeed, yes to full acceptance of homosexuals,” Carroll writes. “No to male dominance; no to the sovereign authority of clerics; no to double standards.”

He points to Vatican II as evidence that potential transformation is possible, recalling how the Church radically revised Catholic teachings about Jews following the Holocaust. “The formal renunciation of the ‘Christ Killer’ slandeer by a solemn Church council, together with the affirmation of the integrity of Judaism, reaches far more deeply into Catholic doctrine and tradition than anything having to do with the overthrow of clericalism, whether that involves women’s ordination, married priests, or other questions of sexuality,” Carroll writes. “Under the assertive leadership of a pope, profound change can occur, and it can occur quickly. This is what must happen now.”

Even so, Pope Francis likely won’t make such drastic changes. Carroll recommends that Catholics like him—worshipers appalled by what the sex-abuse crisis has shown the Church leadership to have become—abandon the hierarchy, taking their faith back by holding their own services. “As ever, the Church’s principal organizing event will be the communal experience of the Mass, the structure of which—reading the Word, breaking the bread—will remain universal; it will not need to be celebrated by a member of some sacerdotal caste,” he writes. By abstaining from the pews, Catholics can remind themselves that the Church is not its power structure. Instead, “The Church is the people of God.”

