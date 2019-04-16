Washington, D.C. (April 16, 2019)—The Atlantic is beginning production on an ambitious narrative podcast examining Hurricane Katrina, reported and hosted by staff writer Vann R. Newkirk II, under the leadership of executive producer Katherine Wells. The podcast will be a limited-run series and will launch in the fall.

“Katherine is a tremendously talented producer and editor, with a deep understanding of audio storytelling,” said executive editor Adrienne LaFrance. “So it makes great sense to pair Katherine with a reporter like Vann, who runs toward the biggest and most complex stories, and has a natural instinct for excavating forgotten histories as a way to understand what lies ahead.”

The podcast will examine humanity’s changing relationship to nature through the lens of Hurricane Katrina, as one of the most catastrophic—and misunderstood—events in recent American history. Newkirk, Wells, and their production team will revisit the main players, reassess the pivotal moments, and relive the histories of lost communities across the Gulf Coast.

“This podcast brings the power of our longform journalism to audio, and builds on The Atlantic’s long record of contextualizing and clarifying our nation’s most important events,” said Wells.