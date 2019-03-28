March 28, 2019—The Atlantic has hired Johanna Mayer-Jones to oversee its global and multi-platform sales teams as SVP of Partnerships, it was announced today by Publisher and Chief Revenue Officer Hayley Romer. In this newly created role, Mayer-Jones will lead The Atlantic’s thriving advertising business, and its teams in the U.S. and EMEA, at a time of ambitious expansion for The Atlantic’s across all of its divisions and business. Mayer-Jones joins The Atlantic next month after eight years in senior sales and marketing roles at The Wall Street Journal and Dow Jones.

“While the industry continues its rapid pace of change, demanding even more innovation and new thinking from publishers, Johanna brings the best mix of energy, experience and focus to our beloved brand,” said Romer. “We are thrilled to welcome her as the leader of our award-winning team and have her put her imprint on our important work.”

“The Atlantic’s sales team is so well thought of in the market, and has brought incredible programs to fruition,” said Mayer-Jones. “I’m delighted to join at such an interesting and pivotal time for the company.”

Mayer-Jones will continue to develop best-in-class partnerships with clients across platforms and will spearhead the increasing number of multimillion-dollar global partnerships that are central to The Atlantic’s revenue growth, working in close coordination with Ryan McRae, Vice President of Advertising Partnerships, and with Jeremy Elias, Executive Creative Director of its award-winning creative studio Atlantic Re:think.