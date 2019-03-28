March 28, 2019—The Atlantic has hired Johanna Mayer-Jones to oversee its global and multi-platform sales teams as SVP of Partnerships, it was announced today by Publisher and Chief Revenue Officer Hayley Romer. In this newly created role, Mayer-Jones will lead The Atlantic’s thriving advertising business, and its teams in the U.S. and EMEA, at a time of ambitious expansion for The Atlantic’s across all of its divisions and business. Mayer-Jones joins The Atlantic next month after eight years in senior sales and marketing roles at The Wall Street Journal and Dow Jones.
“While the industry continues its rapid pace of change, demanding even more innovation and new thinking from publishers, Johanna brings the best mix of energy, experience and focus to our beloved brand,” said Romer. “We are thrilled to welcome her as the leader of our award-winning team and have her put her imprint on our important work.”
“The Atlantic’s sales team is so well thought of in the market, and has brought incredible programs to fruition,” said Mayer-Jones. “I’m delighted to join at such an interesting and pivotal time for the company.”
Mayer-Jones will continue to develop best-in-class partnerships with clients across platforms and will spearhead the increasing number of multimillion-dollar global partnerships that are central to The Atlantic’s revenue growth, working in close coordination with Ryan McRae, Vice President of Advertising Partnerships, and with Jeremy Elias, Executive Creative Director of its award-winning creative studio Atlantic Re:think.
Mayer-Jones has been with The Wall Street Journal since 2011, spending two years selling advertising across Asia before moving to New York. She has since led the Journal’s integrated marketing team and its global sales team, and was most recently vice president of live journalism for the Journal. Before the Journal, Mayer-Jones spent six years in advertising at Pearson. A London native, she began her career in broadcast journalism, working for Channel 4 and the BBC.
The Atlantic’s sales and marketing ingenuity has delivered years of revenue and profit growth. Atlantic Re:think, named “Best Content Studio” four times in the past two years, leads the native content space by emphasizing high-impact, art-directed campaigns for top global brands; native once again drove three-quarters of The Atlantic’s digital ad revenue in 2018.
