Mike Giglio will join The Atlantic as a staff writer covering national security with a focus on U.S. intelligence, editor in chief Jeffrey Goldberg and editor of TheAtlantic.com Adrienne LaFrance announced today. Giglio comes to The Atlantic from BuzzFeed, where he served as senior national security correspondent. He begins with The Atlantic in May, and joins a growing national security team led by Yara Bayoumy.

In a memo to staff announcing Giglio’s hire, Goldberg and LaFrance wrote: “Mike is a dogged and energetic reporter, whose groundbreaking work covering counterterrorism and America’s post 9/11 wars has earned him the respect of his peers and of readers around the world. He has investigated ISIS's criminal and financial networks and tracked secret wars and smuggling operations. He embedded with Iraqi Special Operations Forces during the fight for Mosul, and was detained in Egypt. Mike is also deeply interested in the people behind the stories—the soldiers, intelligence officers, extremists, authoritarians and oligarchs—and he is a fountain of interesting story ideas.”

Giglio comes to The Atlantic after spending over five years at BuzzFeed, where he reported extensively on the conflicts in Iraq, Syria, and Ukraine. Before that, he was the Middle East correspondent at Newsweek, and he spent five years based in Istanbul before moving to Washington. His upcoming book, Shatter the Nations: The War for the ISIS Caliphate, is based on his reporting from the field. His work has twice been a finalist for the Livingston Award and has won the Arthur F. Burns Prize.

The Atlantic continues its ambitious expansion in 2019, including doubling its politics and national affairs reporting team under Politics Editor Vernon Loeb. In addition to Yara Bayoumy, recent politics team hires include staff writers Edward-Isaac Dovere and Peter Nicholas.

