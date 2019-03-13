Washington, D.C. (March 13, 2019)—How do cities like New York keep growing and evolving, while remaining true to the people, communities, and businesses that embody their heritage? The Atlantic will probe this topic with Mayor Bill de Blasio and city entrepreneurs, nonprofit leaders, and artists at The Renewal Summit next month, made possible by Allstate.

The event will take place Wednesday, April 3 from 10AM-12:30PM at the CNVS event venue (635 W 42nd St, New York City), and is open to press.

Mayor de Blasio will join the program for a keynote interview with The Atlantic’s senior editor Ron Brownstein. Other featured interviews include: Christy Turlington Burns on her personal story of childbirth complications, and why she is now raising awareness for mothers around the world; Lady Gaga’s mother, Cynthia Germanotta, on how communities can work together to support the mental wellness of young people; and president of the Apollo Theater Jonelle Procope, on the many phases of reinvention for Harlem’s 85-year-old institution.

The event will also feature the announcement of the five nonprofit winners of this year’s Renewal Awards, a national competition of The Atlantic and Allstate that recognizes local organizations driving positive change in their communities and bringing progress to the country. Winners were selected from a record 9,300 nominations, and each will receive a $20,000 grant from Allstate, the sponsor of the awards, to further their work.