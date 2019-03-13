Adrienne LaFrance, who has been the top editor of TheAtlantic.com since the summer of 2017, is now executive editor of The Atlantic, editor in chief Jeffrey Goldberg announced today. Swati Sharma and Sarah Yager are promoted to managing editors. Sharma will run the day-to-day coverage at TheAtlantic.com, and Yager will become operations chief for The Atlantic.

“Adrienne has proven herself to be one of the most remarkable editorial talents of her generation,” said Goldberg. “I’m consistently impressed by her ability to juggle numberless responsibilities; by her capacity for wise decision-making; by her acute editorial judgment; and by her sangfroid.”

Over the past year of ambitious growth at The Atlantic, Goldberg has been restructuring his editorial leadership team by making promotions and creating new roles and responsibilities. Women now occupy the majority of the senior-most newsroom positions at The Atlantic.

LaFrance will oversee TheAtlantic.com; all cross-platform initiatives; and The Atlantic’s video and podcasting teams, which are led by Atlantic Studios executive producer Kasia Cieplak-Mayr von Baldegg and executive producer of Atlantic podcasts Katherine Wells. LaFrance came to The Atlantic in early 2014. She covered technology, politics, and the media, and was the editor of the Science, Tech, and Health sections, before becoming editor of the site. Before joining The Atlantic, she was a breaking news reporter and covered some of the biggest stories of this decade for WBUR Boston, Honolulu Civil Beat, and Nieman Lab, including Hurricane Sandy, the Boston Marathon bombing, and the Sandy Hook elementary school massacre.