As The Atlantic continues its newsroom expansion, editor in chief Jeffrey Goldberg and executive editor Adrienne LaFrance announced today five new editors and reporters joining the Politics, Culture, and Global teams: Helen Lewis and Tom McTague as staff writers with The Atlantic’s bureau in London; Shirley Li as a staff writer covering culture, based in Los Angeles; and on Politics, John Hendrickson as senior editor in New York and Saahil Desai as associate editor in Washington.

“The Atlantic, I am proud to say, is a talent magnet, and these five journalists are all excellent additions to our growing team,” Goldberg said.

The five editors and writers will contribute to coverage areas that have been growing markedly in the past 12 months. Earlier this month, Goldberg also announced a restructure of his editorial leadership team, promoting LaFrance to executive editor overseeing all of digital, podcasting, and video; and both Swati Sharma and Sarah Yager to managing editors running day-to-day coverage and editorial operations, respectively.

Helen Lewis and Tom McTague join The Atlantic’s bureau in London, where international editor Prashant Rao oversees the site’s coverage of foreign policy, democracy, and global conflict as well as its team of reporters in London, Paris, and Washington. Lewis has been associate editor of the New Statesman, and was previously its deputy editor. At The Atlantic she will continue to focus on some of the biggest issues shaping a changing world—the decline in democracy, the culture wars, toxicity in public discourse, and feminism.