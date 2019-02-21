Andrew Ferguson will join The Atlantic’s Ideas section as a staff writer, editor in chief Jeffrey Goldberg announced today. His essays, reporting, and reviews will appear at TheAtlantic.com and in the print magazine. Ferguson, who was most recently a national correspondent at The Weekly Standard, will begin with The Atlantic in April.

This week, The Atlantic also welcomed Dante Ramos as a senior editor for Ideas.

In a note to staff announcing Ferguson’s hire, Goldberg wrote: “Those of you who are familiar with Andy’s work know that he is one of America’s great essayists and stylists. … Andy will be a valuable addition to our Ideas team, which grew just this week with the arrival of the section's third editor, Dante Ramos.”

Ferguson joined The Weekly Standard as a senior editor when it was launched in 1995, and remained affiliated with the outlet until it closed late last year. He is the author of three books: Fools’ Names, Fools’ Faces; Land of Lincoln; and Crazy U: One Dad’s Crash Course on Getting His Kid into College. Prior to joining The Weekly Standard, Ferguson was a staff writer for Scripps Howard News Service and a senior writer for Washingtonian magazine. Earlier in his career, he was an assistant managing editor at the American Spectator, and, in 1992, he served as a speechwriter for President George H. W. Bush.