February 13, 2019 (Washington, D.C.)—A new comprehensive research study into Gen Z from Atlantic Re:think, The Atlantic’s creative marketing group, done together with Comscore and Harvard College Consulting Group, finds the media outlets, brands, and careers that appeal to Millennials aren’t as enticing to Gen Z—with the post-Millennial generation proving harder to win over as citizens, consumers, and professionals.

Among the topline findings: Millennial media is not a fit for Gen Z, with respondents reporting lower favorability scores for Millennial-targeted news outlets, compared to news outlets established long before Millennials came of age. They expect consumer brands to exhibit key characteristics, like social responsibility, and they’re less likely to be brand loyal than Millennials—when asked to rate 60 brands on a spectrum from “hate” to “love,” Gen Z had a lower score for “love” versus Millennials across all six categories (technology, entertainment, travel, auto, luxury, and finance). And as Gen Z begins to enter the workforce, the tech industry remains a “boys club”—the generation’s men are nearly 5x more likely to be interested in technology careers than women.

Atlantic Re:think is announcing the results of the research today in a white paper available today. Gen Z constitutes a significant and growing audience to The Atlantic: they comprised over 20% of TheAtlantic.com’s digital audience in certain months in 2018.*