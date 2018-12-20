Peter Mendelsund has been named creative director of The Atlantic, and his frequent design partner Oliver Munday will become the publisher’s new senior art director. Mendelsund, a longtime associate art director for Alfred A. Knopf, is widely recognized as one America’s preeminent designers. He now brings his vision and portfolio to The Atlantic, where he will direct the design and visuals across the newsroom. Mendelsund and Munday will begin their new roles in February.

“In Peter Mendelsund, The Atlantic has found the perfect person to lead a once-in-a-generation re-imagining of its design, all in service to its readers,” said editor in chief Jeffrey Goldberg. “In Oliver Munday, we have found one of the most gifted art directors in all of publishing.”

As The Atlantic’s creative director, Mendelsund will lead the design process for the magazine and its cover each month. The Atlantic’s cover remains one of the most important pieces of real estate in American journalism. He will also oversee The Atlantic’s design execution across its editorial platforms, including TheAtlantic.com, video, podcasts, and newsletters. Munday will be primarily focused on leading the art teams for both the magazine and TheAtlantic.com.