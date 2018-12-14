As The Atlantic continues rapid expansion in the newsroom and across the organization, editor in chief Jeffrey Goldberg and editor of TheAtlantic.com Adrienne LaFrance announced that Michael Owen has been hired as a deputy editor on the digital team. Owen most recently ran The New York Times’s news team responsible for digital presentation, programming, and audience strategies.

When Owen begins with The Atlantic in late January, he will join fellow deputy editors Swati Sharma, who came to The Atlantic in early 2018 from The Washington Post, and Gillian White, promoted to the position last month.

“We’ve been struck by Michael’s excellent editorial instincts, his creativity, and his intuitive sense of how people interact with internet journalism,” wrote Goldberg and LaFrance in a memo to staff. “He brings to us a rare combination of product-mindedness and editorial thinking—which will be instrumental in reaching our most challenging and exciting editorial goals.”

As a deputy editor, Owen will be focused on the intersection of editorial ambition and user experience, developing new strategies for higher quality and higher impact expressions of The Atlantic’s journalism. He’ll also work closely with senior editors on bringing more dynamic visuals and data into day-to-day coverage.