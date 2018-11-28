Today The Atlantic begins a year-long reporting project, “The Speech Wars,” exploring questions of American free expression and public discourse. The project will unfold across TheAtlantic.com, in video, and through live events, beginning with an event next week in San Francisco looking at the debate about free speech on campuses, on tech platforms, and in politics.
“The Speech Wars” is born out of The Atlantic’s legacy of covering threats to free expression, freedom, and justice—beginning with the magazine’s founding in 1857 as a nonpartisan journal that argued for the cause of abolition—and more urgently by the public’s increasing sectarianism and declining tolerance for challenging points of view.
“The Atlantic is, and always has been, a marketplace for competing ideas,” said Jeffrey Goldberg, editor in chief of The Atlantic. “We need to understand why so many factions and individuals across America have traded dissent and useful argument for intolerance and illiberalism.”
“The Speech Wars” will seek to understand where free speech is in danger and where it has been abused. With social media and the internet enlivening the marketplace of ideas—and giving every citizen access to the public square—we should be living in a golden age of free expression. The opposite is now true: over the past two decades, liberals and conservatives have increasingly come to believe their ideological opposites aren’t just misguided, but dangerous. The Atlantic’s reporting will explore all of these complicated realities, offering a range of reports and essays from staff writers and contributors.
The project kicks off with a national summit, “Free Speech (Un)Limited,” next Wednesday, December 5, in San Francisco, where The Atlantic will discuss consequential debates around free speech and the free press; the weaponization of the First Amendment; the struggle for open dialogue on campus; and the struggle by tech companies to balance a commitment to an open platform against the real threats of fake news, election interference, and violence. Speakers include:
- Michael Abramowitz, President of Freedom House;
- Noam Dworman, owner of the Comedy Cellar;
- Ellen Pao, former CEO of Reddit;
- Elliot Schrage, Facebook Vice President of Communications and Public Policy;
- Nicole Wong, former Deputy Chief Technology Officer for the Obama administration;
- and Robert Zimmer, President of the University of Chicago.
“The Speech Wars” project is underwritten by the Charles Koch Foundation, the Reporters Committee on the Freedom of the Press, and the Fetzer Institute.
