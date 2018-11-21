As The Atlantic continues rapid expansion in the newsroom and across the organization, editor in chief Jeffrey Goldberg and editor of TheAtlantic.com Adrienne LaFrance announced a second deputy editor for the site: and promoted senior editor Gillian B. White to this new role. White, who has been with The Atlantic since 2014 on the business desk and most recently as a senior editor, will work to shape the day to day coverage at TheAtlantic.com and collaborate on the execution of The Atlantic’s most ambitious stories and series across platforms.

“We’re bringing in the most gifted people at a rapid pace, and we’re identifying and elevating people of exceptional skill and leadership ability on our current roster,” wrote Goldberg and LaFrance in a note to staff. “Gillian’s new role is meant to feed our newsroom’s growing ambitions. We are excited about what this will do for The Atlantic, its audience, and our mission, and we’re very happy that Gillian has agreed to take on this important work.”

White shares the deputy editor title with Swati Sharma, who came to The Atlantic in early 2018 from The Washington Post. White and Sharma have been instrumental in long-range planning and breaking news strategies for The Atlantic. As deputy editor, White will work closely with section editors, and others newsroom leaders, to collect and sharpen The Atlantic’s most ambitious projects and reporting. She will also continue to be a public face of The Atlantic as a moderator for many live events across the year.