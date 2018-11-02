The Atlantic’s editor in chief Jeffrey Goldberg promoted two editors to the top of the magazine’s masthead: naming longtime deputy editor Don Peck as the top print editor, and Denise Wills, currently features editor, stepping into the role of deputy editor for the magazine. The promotions are effective immediately.

In a memo to The Atlantic’s staff, Goldberg writes: “I am confident that Don and Denise will be conscientious stewards of The Atlantic, which is one of American journalism’s greatest treasures. I am also confident that they will engage in a process of continuous creation, innovation, and useful provocation. The magazine is the historical and spiritual core of our great journalism institution, and its health and vitality are of paramount importance to us all.”

Peck first joined The Atlantic in 2001 as a researcher and later a junior editor. As the magazine’s deputy editor since 2013 and most recently as acting editor, Peck has shepherded scores of features and cover stories at The Atlantic, notably this year’s “The 9.9% is The New Aristocracy,” as well as “The Mind of Donald Trump,” “The End of Men,” “Why Women Still Can’t Have It All,” and the most-read Atlantic story of all time, “What ISIS Really Wants.” Peck succeeds Scott Stossel, who has moved into a role as national editor for the magazine—where he will continue to edit, recruit writers to The Atlantic, and return to writing himself.