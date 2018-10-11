The poll, conducted between August and September, asked Americans to share their views on a number of issues relating to civic engagement. The Atlantic staff writers Emma Green and Vann Newkirk are reporting on the findings today in the pieces: “The Trump Era is Destroying Black Civics, But Delivering Black Votes” and “Politics As the New Religion for Progressive Democrats.”

Additional topline findings follow, with complete results at PRRI.org. All results should be attributed to PRRI/The Atlantic. Please be in touch with questions or to interview PRRI or The Atlantic about this poll.

The Trump Era Is Eroding Black Civics

As The Atlantic’s Vann Newkirk reports, the poll finds that black political and civic participation has been especially damaged in the past two years of the Trump administration. He writes: “Thirty-seven percent of black people and 34 percent of Hispanic people report that over the last two years they’ve become less active in civics or politics, as opposed to 28 percent of whites. Fifty-seven percent of black respondents over the past two years said that over the past two years they’ve been less likely to run for office.” And while black respondents reported that they’d actually been more involved in local activism and organizing than white respondents previously—this level dropped off in the past year.

The Link between Civic Engagement and Social Change

This lack of enthusiasm may be connected to cynicism about the efficacy of voting. Young Americans are significantly less likely than seniors to say voting regularly in elections is the most effective way to create change (50 percent vs. 78 percent).

Young Americans instead are more likely than seniors to believe other forms of civic engagement, such as volunteering for a group or cause (19 percent vs. 4 percent) or being active online (9 percent vs. 1 percent), are the best way to create change.

Feelings about the State of Country

When asked about how they feel about the state of the country today, nearly seven in ten Americans report feeling negative emotions like sadness (29 percent), anger (20 percent), or fear (20 percent). Notably, young women are more likely than any other group to report feeling fearful. Twenty-eight percent of young women, compared to just 18 percent of young men, report feeling afraid about the state of the country. Young men are more likely than young women to say they feel hopeful (20 percent vs. 13 percent) or content (12 percent vs. 6 percent).